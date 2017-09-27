FA Chairman Urges FG To Consider Hosting CHAN In 2018

FCT FA Chairman Mr Musa Talle, on Sunday called on Federal Government to consider hosting the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) football tournament in 2018.

Talle made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja while reacting to the stripping of hosting right from Kenya.

He said hosting CHAN in Nigeria would generate huge revenue for the country, stressing that, “Nigeria can go for CHAN hosting right, which will go a long way in improving our economy.

“It would also improve the welfare of Nigerian youths.”

Kenya was recently stripped of CHAN hosting right by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad announced the decision after considering the report of inspection team.

The CAF inspection team was not satisfied with Kenya’s ability to fix the designated four venues for the event before the championship.

Only one of the four venues is ready for the 16-nation football event slated for January 12 to February 4, 2018.