Association Tasks Surveyors On Business Ethics

Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) have been charged to ensure corporate business ethics in order to promote professionalism and enhance the nation’s economy.

Chairman of the association in Lagos, Mr Olutemi Odetunmibi gave the charge while speaking on the topic, Corporate Business Ethics: Repositioning Surveying As An Enterprise, at the Continuous Professional Development Programmes of the association.

Odetunmibi stated that the practice of surveying had gone through different stages over the years, adding that its product was key to national development.

According to him, various developments in the nation have had their toll on the way the profession was being practised, noting that the advent and continuous advancement in the information Communication Technology (ICT), industry had greatly reduced the boundaries within the professional enclave.

He observed that the these developments have placed a responsibility on private practitioners to continue to practise in line with international best practices so as to remain relevant on the field.

Odetunmibi charged members of the body to monitor global approach in order to become active players and reposition the practice of surveying, noting that land administration would always be important in the scheme of things.

He pointed out that the core objective of the association was to ensure that practitioners to maintain high professional ethnical standards.