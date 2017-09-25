Political leaders in Rivers State have been urged to promote values of peace among their followers to avert violence.
In an address to mark this year’s World Peace Day, President, Association of Peace and Conflict Mediators in Nigeria, Mr Famaa Bariledum said politicians should lead their loyalists away from the path of violence, adding that they should also respect the rule of law.
The group also enjoined the military to develop healthy military/civil relationship, noting that this would prevent occasional friction witnessed between the military and some members of the civil populace.
“The federal government should take proactive steps to prevent conflict arising from religion, ethnicity, political dispute,” he said.
Promote Peace, Group Urges Rivers Political Leaders
Political leaders in Rivers State have been urged to promote values of peace among their followers to avert violence.