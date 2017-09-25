Flood Renders Many Homeless In Igbo Etche

By John Bibor -
0
182
Refuse dump close to Benue Links Company Limited, opposite Wurukum Market, Makurdi, recently.

Some residents  of Igbo  Etche Housing Estate in the Etche Local Government Area  have been  rendered homeless following   a devastating flood which  engulfed  parts of the estate.
A cross  section of residents  who  lamented  their ordeal  in an interview with The Tide, said that the flood has not only rendered them  homeless, but has destroyed both economic trees and crops.
They also said that the situation has increased the presence of snakes and  other  dangerous animals  in the estate.
The Tide investigation revealed that the water which is flowing  from the direction of Eneka has not only engulfed  the estate, but  affected parts of the  Eleme Junction, Rumuokwurushi-  Igbo Etche road.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide in the area, a resident, Mr. Enemi Horsefall said that the incident is forcing them to move out of the estate to the adjoining communities.
He described the situation as the worst in recent  times and called for the construction of drainages  round the estate to check further movement  of waters into  the area.
He also decried the absence of public  amenities such as, road, electricity and drinking water and called for support from the government.
Another residents  Comrade Sunny Odili lamented the situation, stressing that he has been rendered homeless.
Odili also called for the construction of drainages,  road and other  public amenities in the estate.
Meanwhile, a retired  Director  of Forestry in the state, Mr. Wokoma Fred, has  blamed the incessant  flooding in parts of Port Harcourt and environs  on lack of land use planning.
Mr. Fred who spoke to The Tide at Igbo Etche  said that this situation has led to the indiscriminate   erection of buildings on water right of ways.
He stressed the need for  the Rivers state Government to revisit the State land use planning system to check incessant  flooding  of the state.
The retired Director of Forestry also called for the  provision of flood gauge, to  determine the  level of flood water.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR