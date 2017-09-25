Flood Renders Many Homeless In Igbo Etche

Some residents of Igbo Etche Housing Estate in the Etche Local Government Area have been rendered homeless following a devastating flood which engulfed parts of the estate.

A cross section of residents who lamented their ordeal in an interview with The Tide, said that the flood has not only rendered them homeless, but has destroyed both economic trees and crops.

They also said that the situation has increased the presence of snakes and other dangerous animals in the estate.

The Tide investigation revealed that the water which is flowing from the direction of Eneka has not only engulfed the estate, but affected parts of the Eleme Junction, Rumuokwurushi- Igbo Etche road.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide in the area, a resident, Mr. Enemi Horsefall said that the incident is forcing them to move out of the estate to the adjoining communities.

He described the situation as the worst in recent times and called for the construction of drainages round the estate to check further movement of waters into the area.

He also decried the absence of public amenities such as, road, electricity and drinking water and called for support from the government.

Another residents Comrade Sunny Odili lamented the situation, stressing that he has been rendered homeless.

Odili also called for the construction of drainages, road and other public amenities in the estate.

Meanwhile, a retired Director of Forestry in the state, Mr. Wokoma Fred, has blamed the incessant flooding in parts of Port Harcourt and environs on lack of land use planning.

Mr. Fred who spoke to The Tide at Igbo Etche said that this situation has led to the indiscriminate erection of buildings on water right of ways.

He stressed the need for the Rivers state Government to revisit the State land use planning system to check incessant flooding of the state.

The retired Director of Forestry also called for the provision of flood gauge, to determine the level of flood water.