Basket Ball Coach Hails Team’s Performance

The Rivers State female basket ball coach, Tekena Okumgba has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance at the recently concluded South-South West Women Championship held in Owerri Imo State.

Okumgba who disclosed this at the weekend in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt said that the state female basket ballers have represented their Father-Land well by wining the Silver trophy at the championship.

According to him, the Rivers who were the defending champions clinched second position at the final of the competition which was organised . An Owerri born, International Female basket baller currently playing for an Australia club.

The competition is organised annually for female players across the federation, to encourage, motivate and as well give them better focus on their chosen carer.

“Seeing a female player who has made it to that level would certainly inspire them to think in that direction and work harder to be like her some day” Okumgba said.

“The competition was also aimed at improving the standards and skills on the sport, no doubt my girls are doing great and have done the state proud”, he remarked.

It would be recalled that Owerri bagged first position in the 2017 edition of the championship.