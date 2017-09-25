The International Boxing Association (AIBA) says it has opened the registration process for the forthcoming Youth Women’s World Championship holding between November 19 and November 26.
AIBA, in a statement, said that the team registration for the event would end on Octtober 8.
It added that the championship underlines its determination to further develop women’s boxing around the world and its commitment to the grassroots development of the sport.
AIBA said the competition, scheduled for the Indian city of Guwahati, would offer another opportunity for the next generation of talented women boxers to perform on the biggest international stage.
The association added that the event was a traditional assessment ground for future champions at the elite world and Olympic levels owing to the success recorded in previous editions.
Tidesports source gathered that countries like Bulgaria, Turkey and Taipei have hosted previous editions of the championship.
AIBA Opens Registration For Youth Women’s World Championship
