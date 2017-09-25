2019: Ex-Minister Wants PDP Back In Power

Former Education Minister and one of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for National Chairman, Prof.Tunde Adeniran has predicted that the party would be voted back into power at the 2019 general elections. Pro Adeniran who stated this when he received PDP delegates from Abuja, said it was possible because the party had rid itself of impunity and imposition of candidates during elections.

He said that the PDP will take-over from the ruling All Progressives Congress party, (APC) and demonstrate what it means to give power to the people .

He vowed that if given the mandate to lead the party, he would lead it to victory at the next general elections as the next National Chairman. He is vying for the position alongside ex-deputy national chairman (southwest) Chief Olabode George, and another ex-minister Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

According to him, “If elected as national chairman, I will deliver the presidency to the PDP in 2019. We are not gunning for the office for the fun of it or because we want to be chairman of the largest party, the PDP.

“The purpose is that by the grace of God and with you, we will put an end to impunity and imposition in the party. We know what Nigeria has been going through. The PDP will take-over and we will demonstrate what it means to give power to the people”.

The Tide previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was expected to come back in full force to reclaim power at the 2019 polls.

A political analyst stated that the country’s major opposition party will capitalize on the defects in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, and find its way back to the top