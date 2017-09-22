RSG Plans Int’l Football Academy

Rivers State Government has commenced the process for the establishment of a football academy that will be affiliated to Real Madrid Football Club of Spain.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike who dropped the hint said he met with officials of Interact Sports and Real Madrid Campus Experience in the presence of the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Iyaye said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed and the location of the academy identified.

He said: “This meeting is for us to work out modalities for the setting up of an academy that would be affiliated with Real Madrid Football Club.

“The academy will scout talents across the state and develop these talents “.

Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr Kazma said that the group was in the state to establish the academy.

Kazma assured that the academy will be run in line with international standards to groom footballers who would be international mega-stars.