NITDA, EFCC Partner To Fight Corruption

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reaffirmed their commitment to partner in the fight against corruption.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu and the Director-General of NITDA, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami reaffirmed the commitment when the EFCC boss paid a visit to NITDA corporate headquarters in Abuja.

This is according to a statement by Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA Mrs Hadiza Umar, on Wednesday in Abuja,

Pantami, while welcoming EFCC officials, said that the partnership would be channeled toward the fight against corruption to save funds for the growth and development of the country

“Anything you do in the aspect of anti-corruption will surely lead to retaliation by perpetrators as long as what is legal is made illegal and legitimate is made illegitimate; that is corruption and more effort is needed to fight such crimes.

“According to a slogan by the President Muhammadu Buhari which says if you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back, which is why EFCC is working all round to curb the menace of such act,’’ he added.

Pantami said that the effort of EFCC in the fight against corruption was for the country at large, any nation fighting corruption would be doing it for development and to better the living standards of citizens.

“Some MDAs repeatedly engage in IT projects, which there is no provision for its sustainability afterward and information technology is one of the areas which has been used to siphon government funds simply because of its complexity.

“Many MDAs come to NITDA to seek IT clearance for their projects and services, which the agency has professionals and experts that will analyse the project critically to know its authenticity before embarking on them to save funds for the government,’’ he said.

The Acting Chairman of EFCC in his remarks said that the two government organisations had a lot in common and more needed to be learnt from each other.

“EFCC needs the support of every Nigerian in the fight against corruption for the betterment of our future generation because the commission cannot do it alone.

“Corruption is the biggest problem in the country; things need to be done the right way, which will curb the menace it has brought upon our country,’’ he said.

Magu appreciates the effort of NITDA in the fight against corruption, saying it had the support of his office in delivering its goals and objectives for the growth and development of the country.