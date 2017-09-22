LG Boss Lauds Wike’s Dev Strides

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Sunday Kanu has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a divine gift from God to the people of the state in particular, South-South zone and Nigeria in general.

Speaking with newsmen in an interview at Afam recently, Kanu described the landmark achievements of the governor within two years in office as exceptional, saying, “posterity will certainly vindicate the governor and his team for dong the needful to uplift the fortunes of Rivers State and its people to greater heights”.

While calling for the support of Rivers people both at home and in the diaspora to join forces with the present dispensation led by Chief Nyesom Wike to move the state forward, he poured encomiums on the state chief executive, saying, “Wike is a man with vision, focus and direction in governance for the growth of the electorate”.

According to him, “Governor Nyesom Wike has outstanding vision, focus, leadership acumen, God-given pedigree and fruitful thoughts for Rivers people through the spread of development, especially the various road projects, rehabilitation of abandoned infrastructure across the state and better welfare package for workers.

Kanu observed that Governor Wike put in his wealth and demystified governance by adopting grassroots system of leadership of being generous in the discharge of his duties to the people.

He applauded Chief Wike’s effort at ensuring constant power and water supply across the state, good sanitary condition, regular payment of workers wages, checking of flood menace in rural communities and provision of security in the state among others, noting that it is a legacy any governor should bequeath to his people.

As he puts it, by his outstanding performance of providing democratic succor to the electorate within the life-span of this government, there is still room for him to consolidate on his people-oriented governance come 2019 general eletions in the state.

The council boss further said that Rivers people can now heave a sigh of relief having got a human-faced ruler.

Bethel Sam Toby