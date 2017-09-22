Emeka Ike Wins Nollywood Living Legend Award

Nollywood star actor, Emeka Ike has won the Nollywood Living Legend Award at the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards held on September 9, 2017 at the FrankFurt am main, Germany.

The actor took to instagram to share the news dedicating it to men and women who died in the hands of their spouses. He is popular for movies like “Two Together”, “A million Tears” and “Deadly Affair”.

He got his first major role in “Deadly Affair”, which starred him as the character Ikechukwu, the love interest of the character Mama Isabella.

At the peak of his career, the Nollywood actor had starred alongside every A list actresse from Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Chioma Chukwuka, Genevieve Nnaji to Kate Kenshaw. His last known movie was the 2013 movie ‘Stigma’ which starred him alongside Jackie Appiah and Hilda Dokubo.

For years, Emeka Ike was active in the political scene of Nollywood, battling for the position of president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). On Tuesday, August 21, 2017, a peace and reconciliation conference was held to end the enmity that existed between him and the president of the Guild, Ibinabo Fiberesima.

An open election was later conducted, electing Emeka Rollas as the new National President of AGN after he polled 42 votes against Emeka Ike’s 12.

Emeka Ike recently announced the launch of his own TV channel which will be available on StarTimes and DSTV.