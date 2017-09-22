Delta Sports Commission Attributes Success To Early Fund Release

The Director –General of Delta State Sports Commission, Victor Onogagamu has attributed the success of the State in terms of sports to hard work and early release of funds to carry out sporting activities.

He stated that the sports commission has taken youth sports development serious and placed it on priority list, saying that catching them is the option to develop sports in the country.

Onogagamu said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after his state won the first position in the just concluded 3rd edition of National Youth Games (NYG) Ilorin, Kwara State.

He explained that early preparation and commitment are also behind their success story, because their athletes are always engaged in early training.

“I am very happy that we won today, apart from winning this 3rd edition of the competition, this is also the third time we are defending our first position.

The victory is as a result of hard work, most especially the early release of funds by the governor of the state, Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa. I really commend him for support and interest in sports development in the state,” Onogagamu said.

According to him, the Delta State sports commission is poised to ensure that every youth is involved in one sport to enable the state have abundant talents.

“You can see that our athletes are well kitted, besides, they are emotionally and psychologically balanced,” he stated.

Tonye Orabere