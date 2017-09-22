Chamber To Boost Nigeria’s Trade With Brazil

The President of the Nigeria-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Emmanuel Ibru has announced that the chamber was exploring ways to increase trade between Nigerian and Brazilian businessmen.

Ibru, who made the announcement in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, said the two countries had a lot to gain through increased trade in the non-oil sector.

“Nigeria and Brazil have had very strong trade relations but most of our trade transactions have been trade surplus from the Nigeria point of view.

“Most of Nigeria’s exports to Brazil have basically been oil related.

We are therefore ready to increase Nigeria’s trade with Brazil through our non-oil products.

“We are currently looking at the possibility of increasing trade and business relations between our two countries and to promote the exchange of technical know-how between us.’’

Ibru said there was currently a renewed interest from the governments of Nigeria and Brazil, companies and the chamber to increase trade between the two countries.

The president said it was imperative for the long- standing trade to be increased for the two countries’ mutual benefits.

Ibru, who expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian government’s current interest in the development of its agriculture sector, said that Nigeria and Brazil had similar weather conditions suitable for agriculture.

“We are really working at improving and creating a mutually beneficial relationship between our people and companies so as to increase our trade and business relations.

“We are also looking for joint venture partners from Brazil, who would come over to Nigeria and help reproduce Brazil’s system of agriculture in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Ibru said the chamber would continue to organise trade missions for Nigerian companies and farmers to Brazil to explore agribusiness, trade and investment opportunities.

He said the chamber would also create more opportunities for Brazilian companies and investors to come and invest in Nigeria.