BBN’s Bisola To Attend 72nd UN Assembly

Former Gig Brother Naija Housemate, Bisola will be attending the 72nd annual United Nations General Assembly in New York. She will be going there as an ambassador of ONE.

Recall that when she was still in the BBN house she and other housemates took part in a task, ONE’s back to school presentation task where she called on Nigerian lawmakers to prioritise girls’ education.

They highlighted the barriers to girls’ education in Nigeria and presented possible solutions ensuring every girl in Nigeria completes primary and secondary education. At the end of the task, Bisola’s clamour for the cause was quite outstanding.

ONE’s #Girls count campaign is centred on girls education. It recognises that 130 million girls are out of school, with 51 million of them in Africa, and 10.6 million of them in Nigeria alone.

The campaign plans to increase the access to quality education for girls in the country especially girls in Northern Nigeria.

Bisola since leaving the BBN house has had fortunes smiling on her. The 31 years-old single mother of one seems to have a huge talent with a bright future beckoning.