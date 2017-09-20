Wike Tasks Communities On Peace

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated his call on communities in the state to establish platforms that will promote peace and engender sustainable development.

The governor also announced the elevation of the stool of Eze Igbu Upata to a first class status.

Speaking during the coronation ceremony of Dr Felix Enene Otuwarikpo as the Eze Igbu Upata III last Saturday in Edeoha town in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Wike said that communities engulfed in conflicts always suffer developmental stagnation.

He charged the Eze Igbu Upata III to work with Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Robinson O. Robinson and the state government to develop and implement programmes that will enhance peace and development in Ekpeye land.

“I appeal to all communities to promote peace for developmental purposes. Unless there is peace in a community, it will be difficult for the state government to take development to such a community.

“I enjoin the Eze Igbu Upata to work with the Eze Ekpeye Logbo to build peace in Ekpeye land,” he noted.

On the elevation of the Eze Igbu Upata stool to a first class status, Wike said that the Eze Ekpeye Logbo still remains the leading traditional ruler in Ekpeye land.

He assured the people of Upata Kingdom that his administration will fulfil all promises made to them.

Wike stated that the state government will extend electricity to Ward 10 in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The governor explained that the County High School, Western Ahoada will be reconstructed and equipped.

Earlier, Eze Igbu Upata III, Dr Felix Enene Otuwarikpo assured Wike and the state government that the community will be repositioned for development in the shortest possible time.

He told the governor that in a bid to attain peace, he has resolved to set up a reconciliation committee to address the security challenges that have ravaged Ula Ikpata communities.

The Eze Igbu appealed to the governor to help in connecting communities in Ward 10 of Ahoada East Local Government Area to the national grid.

The coronation ceremony witnessed celebration, traditional dances and tributes to the new traditional ruler.