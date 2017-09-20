Wike Reassures On Projects Execution

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will roll out more projects as a way of strengthening the state’s economy.

Speaking during the inspection of ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas recently, Governor Wike said that several of the ongoing projects in the two local government areas would be delivered by the end of the year.

The governor inspected Woji-Akpajo Bridge/Road, Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Creek Road, Produce House, Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty, Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road and National Industrial Court.

He said: “When the people appreciate the developmental projects of the administration, it gives us the encouragement to give the people more infrastructures that will move the economy of the state forward.

“When people are happy, we are happy. We are happy that we are serving our people at this point in time. We will not disappoint them. That is what we owe the people”.

The governor particularly acknowledged the cheers of the market women along Creek Road in Port Harcourt. He noted that after the construction of the road, a befitting market would be constructed for the market women.

“Our projects are for everyone to see. We are not involved in propaganda. This is not 3D. This is live transformation taking place in Rivers State.

“We are one state where mass development is taking place for the benefit of the people”, Governor Wike said.