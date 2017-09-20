LG Boss Vows To Eradicate Kidnapping In Etche

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Etche Local Government Council of Rivers State, Hon Egbuchulem Ebereonwu has vowed to bring an end to the issue of kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the area.

Ebereonwu made the vow in his office while handing over 85 year-old Madam Nwaelele Abigail, who was kidnapped on August 20 2017 at Umuihe Igbodo Etche by yet to be identified gunmen.

He disclosed to newsmen that the victim was found at Obibi Etche following his intervention security agencies in the area.

The CTC boss advised kidnapers to stay clear from Etche or face the wrath of the law, maintaining that his administration would not condone activities of criminal elements.

The victim who was held by the kidnappers, however disclosed that her abductors were friendly and revealed that the kidnappers blamed their political leaders for their criminal activities.

According to Madam Abigail, they said their political leaders in the area used them for their selfish ambitions and dumped them.

Madam Abigail expressed gratitude to God and the council boss who combed the bush of Obibi Community with other security agencies for her safety.

She said, “I have never seen a local government chairman, let alone a caretaker committee chairman who took the fight against criminals to the extent of being in the bush for over eleven hours in search of poor me. I am indeed dumb founded.

“He has proved to my family that we still have leaders who have the interest of the poor masses at heart”.

Chris Oluoh & King Onunwor