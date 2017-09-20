Follow Due Process In Fighting Corruption, Wike Tells FG

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the Federal Government to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

Speaking during a courtesy visit, yesterday, by the Primate of Anglican Church, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, accompanied by archbishops and bishops of the church at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the fight against corruption must not be vindictive in nature.

He said: “The fight against corruption must be holistic and it should not be vindictive in nature.

“Those of us who are privileged to serve should know that it is by the Grace of God that we serve. Therefore, we must serve to the Glory of God”.

He noted that the church has been the pillar of his administration; hence, he is not afraid to associate with the church at all times.

He thanked the church for scheduling the General Synod in Rivers State, and remarked that the archbishops and bishops will see the works of the administration.

Earlier, the Primate of Anglican Church, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh encouraged Wike to maintain the tempo of his development strides in the state.

He informed that the church has always been in the forefront in the fight against corruption.

He said the theme of the General Synod in Port Harcourt is: “Thou Shalt Not Steal.”

The man of God noted that the emphasis of the Anglican Church was to encourage sacrificial living, righteousness and the good of the society.

On the unity of the country, he said: “The Church believes in one Nigeria. We advocate that everything should be done to ensure there is peace.”

Chris Oluoh