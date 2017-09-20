Checking Illegal Arms Imports

Penultimate Monday, the Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) disclosed that it had intercepted 1,100 pieces of Pump Action Riffles illegally imported by third party actors into the country from Turkey under false declaration. The illegal weapons were concealed in a 20ft-container registered as No GESU2555208, and was intercepted on September 7, 2017, during examination while the Bill of Lading falsely indicated wash hand basins and water closets. The seizure brings to three, the number of interceptions of illegally imported ammunition at Lagos ports in the last nine months.

In early February, a 40ft container with number PONU825914/3 falsely manifested to be carrying steel doors and destined for Tin Can Island Port, was smuggled out of Apapa Port but timely intercepted around Mile 2 area of Lagos, with boxes containing 661 Pump Action Riffles. To facilitate the illegal arms import from Turkey, some customs officers had conspired with third party actors to forge a number of documents, including bill of lading issued at Istanbul on January 9, a Form M and a Pre-Arrival Assessment Report.

Mid May, the Tin Can Island Command of the NCS discovered 440 pieces of Pump Action Magnum Riffles, in addition to other Completely Knocked Down riffles imported from Turkey. The weapons, manufactured in the United States and Italy were found to have been concealed in a 20ft container with number PONU210024 (1) 22G1 carrying POP powder used for design of houses. In 2016 alone, no fewer than five interceptions of containers concealed with illegal arms imports of various brands of high capacity ammunition were made at the Lagos ports.

While expressing serious worry at the disturbing trend of illegal arms imports into the country, Comptroller General of NCS, Col Hameed Ali (rtd) said the service had concluded plans to meet with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a view to finding pragmatic and proactive ways to curb illicit arms importation by third party actors into the country. Ali said that the dangerous spectacle not only poses significant security threat to the peace of the civilian population, but also exposes the nation’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity to risks of monumental proportions, if urgent steps are not taken now to tame the ugly monster.

The Tide agrees no less. In fact, we are particularly worried at the frequent importation of sophisticated weapons of mass destruction by third party actors, especially against the backdrop of unrelenting agitations by certain groups in some sections of the country.

Indeed, our worry is further accentuated by the fact that the next rounds of elections are just around the corner, as Anambra State holds gubernatorial elections this November while Ekiti State elects its next governor in 2018, before the 2019 general elections. Instructively, the hard memories of the 2015 election and its ugly aftermath are enough hard lessons for benign Nigerians. Perhaps, it would be fool-hardy to pretend that the current spate of illegal arms imports and the resultant proliferation of small arms has not threatened Nigeria’s nascent democracy and contributed to the weakening of our capacity to grow a robust economy.

Interestingly, these illegal arms imports may not be unconnected with the bold, bare-face challenge that certain elements posing as agitators for justice and equity and freedom fighters have wrought on the Federal Government and the nation’s unity and corporate existence. Apart from the frightening reports of rising cases of huge stockpiles of illegal arms and ammunition by non-state actors, the stark reality of the bourgeoning insecurity arising from the near out-of-control snipers of kidnappings, armed robberies, cult-related violence and politically-tainted killings are evident testimonies of a future doomed to explode in conflagration, if government does not put immediate stop to this time bomb.

We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to initiate a thorough investigation into these rattling illegal arms imports, especially the role of certain nations, particularly Turkey, in the militarisation and destabilisation of Nigeria. We believe that such deliberate and comprehensive probe will no doubt unmask the illegal arms importers, suppliers as well as purveyors, who have or may in future carelessly use the lethal weapons to prey on law-abiding citizens.

We challenge the Federal Government to muster the political will to arrest and prosecute all those involved in this illegal arms business, no matter how highly placed. We also call for strategic synergy between all relevant authorities – Customs, Immigration, Police, Department of State Security Service, the military, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Ports Authority – among others, including international partners, with a view to eliminating this hydra-headed conundrum.