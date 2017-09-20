Agric Dev: Envoy Wants Nigeria To Emulate Brazil

The Consul-General of Bra

zil in Lagos, Amb. Maria Figueiredo has urged Nigeria to emulate Brazil in the development of her agriculture to help it completely get out of the recession.

Figueredo gave the advice in Lagos at a Breakfast Meeting to announce the forthcoming Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s “Economic Recovery Agri-Agro Summit” . The consul-general said that although Brazil was currently in a recession, she has continued to give priority to the development of her agriculture sector, to meet national and international needs.

“I have decided to support the organisation of this Summit because of how the agriculture sector has continued to be my country’s main area of focus.

“We believe that as an agricultural power today, we should support other countries, including Nigeria, to give priority to the development of their agriculture sector.

“I really want to support and share our agriculture development experiences with Nigerian farmers, because I know agriculture has been keeping our country, even in a recession,” she said.

The Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr Pascal Dozie, said that Nigeria’s long dependence on oil had truncated the nation’s past commitment to agriculture.

Dozie said that Nigerians should not continue to delude themselves by continuously depending on proceeds from oil, especially now that many countries were discovering oil in their communities.

“Let me say that we cannot continue to delude ourselves that our economy would continue to depend on oil.

“We must begin to glamorise agriculture, so that anybody who is working in the agriculture sector, would work with pride.

“We must, therefore, first begin to define agriculture in this country, because it currently does not have a positive status,” he said.

Dozie, who commended the Consul-General of Brazil for supporting the initiative to refocus Nigeria’s attention on agriculture, said that Nigeria would not succeed as an industrialised country without agriculture.

The President of NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, said that the breakfast meeting was jointly organised by the Consul-General of Brazil in Lagos and NACCIMA, ahead of the Agri-Agro Summit.

Lawson said that the meeting was to provide an opportunity to discuss the way forward to having a successful Agri-Agro Summit, scheduled to hold in Abuja from September 26 to September 28.

“The association is confident that the outcome of this meeting will lead to a successful Agri-Agro Summit.

“We are also confident that it would serve as a strategic turning point in the fortunes of the Nigerian people through Agriculture,” she added.

Brazil’s most significant agricultural products are coffee, soybeans, wheat, rice, corn, sugarcane, cocoa, citrus and beef.

They cover about 31 per cent of the nation’s total land area, with a crop value of 65 billion dollars.