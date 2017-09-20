50 Firms Storm Real Estate Summit In Lagos

Over 50 leading Nigerian companies and counterpart firms from the United Kingdom, Ghana, South Africa and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are some of the organisations participating in the 2nd Nigeria Real Estate Summit and Expo ongoing in Lagos.

Announcing this at an interactive meeting with stakeholders in Lagos, head of the summit’s organsing committee Steve Ike, stated that all is set for the hosting of one of the most important events in the Nigerian Real Estate calendar which commenced from Tuesday September 19 – September 20.

According to Ike, the summit and expo with the theme: “Collaborating, Innovating and Growing to Achieve Adequate and Affordable Housing Delivery in Nigeria”, is billed to deepen on-going discussions, stimulate measurable actions and provide the most inclusive and sweeping answers to the housing issues in Nigeria.

The Real Estate Summit and Expo gathered the most influential real estate players, industry professionals and policy makers for two days of expert-led conferences and tailored networking events to learn, share, discuss and chart a new path for the Nigerian real estate industry.

Stakeholders during the sessions, would deliberate on five key issues namely land, infrastructure, housing finance, policy and strategy, and technology. The summit will cover current burning issues affecting the industry. These will include challenges associated with fluctuations in the economy which, in turn, contribute to cycles of sensitive developments in real estate. The Summit will also analyze supply and demand as the local economy and growing population drives land expansion.

According to Ike, “to address the impact of the geo-political, economic and societal challenges facing the real estate industry and create new sources of growth, stakeholders need to adapt and rethink their strategies by collaborating with fellow players and creating new forms of philosophies. The NIRESE Summit is designed to offer insights, inspiration and solution-oriented tools to turn these philosophies into actions”

Aside from the national conference he said, the summit would feature an exhibition show that would provide opportunity for property developers and other service providers in the industry to showcase existing housing stock, building materials and new construction technologies.

With an agenda structured around presentations in plenary and panel discussions as well as a housing market place to support focused conversations between investors and projects, the summit is attracting stakeholders from across the country, all with the express purpose of furthering investment in afforable housing.