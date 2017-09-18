RVHA Tasks Appointees On Wike’s Dev Agenda

The Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have urged the five new Commissioner-nominees and Caretaker Committee Chairmen in the seven local government areas to ensure that the development agenda of the governor is sustained in their ministries and council areas.

Rt Hon Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani who presided over the sitting and screening of the nominees said by latching on to the agenda and policies of the governor, the state will grow as being witnessed in the current administration.

Ibani who represents Andoni Constituency in the House also called for selflessness in the discharge of their duties.

In the word of the Speaker, “if you want to serve, you must be selfless. Public position is not a gold mine”.

The motion for the confirmation of the five Commissioner-nominees which include Dr Fred Kpakol, Prof. Roseline Konya, Mrs Tonye Oniyide-Briggs, Shedrack Amadi and former Deputy Speaker, Dumene Dekor was moved by Majority Leader, Hon. Martins Amaewhule and was approved by House members.

The screening lasted over an hour following questions thrown by members of the House with emphasis on environment, finance and culture.

However, after the screening was concluded, the Speaker read a letter from the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike seeking the approval of 15 new Special Advisers, which Hon. Amaewhule said was in tandem with Section 196 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The House approved the list before taking up the screening of the new Caretaker Committee Chairmen and members of Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Emohua, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor, Okrika and Opobo/Nkoro LGA.

After the screening of the CTC nominees, the Speaker sought for approval as vote was put on the floor to which the House endorsed, urging the Clerk to convey the decision to the governor.

Majority leader of the House had described the CTC nominees as “fit and proper”, as he urged them to complement the development agenda of Chief Wike in their respective local government areas.

Consequently, Hon. Amaewhule, representing Obio/Akpor 1 praised the governor for making security a key sector of concentration.

He said so far the governor has displayed tact and focus to ensuring that lives and property of the citizens were protected.

Amaewhule emphasized that, “we are happy with the efforts of the governor on security. The Rivers State House of Assembly is pleased with what the governor is doing on security”.

He expressed the hope that the new CTCs will boost the governors effort in their respective domains to ensure a peaceful and progressive state.