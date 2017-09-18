RVHA Harps On Environment Improvement

The Rivers State House of Assembly has underscored the need for better and more effective managed environment, culture and tourism sectors to boast the revenue base of the state.

The stance of the House followed last week’s screening of five Commissioner nominees that included former Finance Commissioner, Dr Fred Kpakol, ex-Environment Commissioner, Prof. Roseline Konya, ex-Culture and Tourism Commissioner, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide and Shedrack Chukwu, former Energy Commissioner.

However, the House members grilled Prof. Konya and Kpakol the most. The member representing Ogu/Bolo in the House, Hon. Evans Bipi asked the former Environment Commissioner to list her achievements, as he frowned at the rising environmental challenges in the state.

Hon. Bipi who is also the Chief Whip of the House observed that more needed to be done to stem flooding, wastes and other environment challenges.

The Chief Whip had asked Kpakol to list his plans of improving the state revenue profile if assigned the Finance Commissioner Portfolio again.

For Hon. Victor Ihunwo representing Port Harcourt 1, the rising sand mining activities were a source of concern as they worsen the flooding challenge and pose threat to bridges and other infrastructure.

On his part, Hon. Michael Okechukwu Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor 11 called for quick measures to tackle the flooding affecting most parts of his constituency in Eneka, Rumuokwurusi and Mgbuoba areas.

Member representing Khana Constituency 1, Hon. Friday Nkelee sought for the revival of local languages which he said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism can promote.

In addition, former Speaker and member representing Okrika, Rt. Hon. Adam Dabotorudima challenged the former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism on the need to harness the heterogeneous culture of the state.

By harnessing the Rivers cultures, the former speaker argued that a lot of development can be engendered in the state.

On her part, former Environment Commissioner and nominee, Prof Konya called for reforms in the State Environment laws. She said that though she tried in her last tenure to ensure there was enforcement and enlightenment on environment matters, so many laws were obsolete and cannot meet current challenges.

Also responding on how he can boost the state revenue in the current recession, Dr Kpakol suggested a data collection and Information Technology driven revenue policy. This he said will plug tax leakages.

On her part, Mrs Briggs-Oniyide disclosed that before the last executive council was dissolved, she had presented a proposal on the need to establish a recreational centre somewhere in Greater Port Harcourt area.

She explained that Culture and Tourism holds great promise for Rivers State and that the new proposed recreational centre has been approved but undergoing final scrutiny at the state Bureau for Public Procurement.