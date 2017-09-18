Ike Diogu at the weekend received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award offered by Tissot following his dominant performance at the FIBA AfroBasket 2017 in Tunisia.
Diogu’s award was a consolation for the Nigerian whose D’Tigers team lost in the final match of the competition in Rades, on the outskirts of the Tunisian capital of Tunis.
The 34-year old power forward recorded a tournament-high 22 points per game and averaged 8.7 rebounds per game at the 16-team FIBA Africa’s most important competition.
Diogu, who has also been named on the All-Tournament team, was the tournament’s highest scorer with a total of 132 points and was Nigeria’s highest points scorer in four of their six games at the tournament.
Diogu wins MVP award at FIBA AfroBasket 2017
