Delta Community Hails FG Over Maritime Varsity’s Take Off

The Gbararmatu community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State has lauded the Federal Government for approving the immediate take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko.

The chairman of the group, Mr Sheriff Mulade, made this commendation last Wednesday, while speaking with journalists in Asaba.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had while declaring open the second National Council on Niger Delta in Akure, on Tuesday, said that the institution was expected to take off in October.

He also said that the Federal Government had released two billion naira for the take-off of the institution.

Mulade also expressed the group’s pleasure on assurances by the Federal Government for the institution’s take-off.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the immediate take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbararmatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“We equally want to sincerely thank the Vice President for his unflinching support to find a lasting solution to the Niger Delta issues,’’ he said.

Mulade therefore assured all intending students and the public of adequate security and a conducive learning environment in the university.