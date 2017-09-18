Anambra Assures On Maternal, Infant Mortality Elimination

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Josephat Akabuike has said the state government is determined to eliminate maternal and infant mortality in the state.

Akabuike spoke last week at a programme tagged: “Saving One Million Lives For Results” organised by the Ministry of Health for mission and private hospitals in Abagana Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the Willie Obiano-led administration in the state would not only stop at giving quality health services to the people, but ensure that the services were of international standard.

Akabuike, represented by the Director of Medical Services in the ministry, Dr Ogochukwu John-Ndibe, said that the state government would partner with the private sector to achieve its set objectives.

He said that the partnership was aimed at giving people in the state quality healthcare.

Akabuike lauded the “Saving One Million Lives for Results” programme for its achievements so far, adding that the state government would always provide the enabling environment.

He urged the participants to religiously embrace the programme for the overall good of the people.

The state Coordinator of the programme, Dr Uche Ebo-Obiageli, said that it was a Federal Government initiative established to save the country’s health sector in both quantity and quality of services provided.

Ebo-Obiageli said that the main objective of the programme was to save the lives of women and children.