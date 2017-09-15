Rivers Angels Vow To Win Double Titles

Rivers Angels Football club of Port Harcourt has stated its readiness to defend and sustain the trophies won at the 2015/20216 Women Federation Cup, now (AITEO Cup ) and the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) season.

Team Manager of the Club, Matilda Otuene, disclosed this in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the competition is a big challenge, saying that, they (Angels) would leave no stone unturned in achieving their goal.

They Angels boss maintained that the girls are in high spirit and fit to win the double this season, the AITE cup and the league ending Super 4 competition.

“My players are in top shape and are set to deliver as far as this tournament (AITEO Cup) is concern. They have all it takes to produce the needed result,” Otuene said.

However, the women AITEO cup round of 16 has been postponed following the absence of some key players who were called up for camping ahead of the Under-20 women world cup scheduled to hold this weekend in Benin.

It would be recalled that Rivers Angles FC qualified into the AITEO cup round of 16 after defeating their opponent Delta Queens 4-0 in the first round of the competition.