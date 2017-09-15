Jonathan Not Interested In 2019 Polls – Group

The South-South League of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan is not interested in the 2019 election

The group warned those peddling rumour of Jonathan’s alleged interest in 2019 to stop maligning his good image.

In a statement signed by Chairman and Secretary of the group, Barrister Ariolu Tebidapa and Akpan Ibibio, the group denied that the former President had hijacked the party in Bayelsa, explaining that he was not interested in contesting the 2019 election.

The statement described the report as rumour, stating that since after the Supreme Court judgement that laid to rest the leadership crisis that rocked the PDP, some persons within the party in the region were still not settled due to the role they played, in spite of the fact that the party had granted amnesty to all those who worked against its interest.

According to the statement, These persons see the former President, Goodluck Jonathan as a threat, hence their reactions in trying to attack his personality.

We have read in the dailies about some persons insinuating that the former president intends hijacking the party structure in Bayelsa State in order to actualise his presidential ambition. This however, sounds laughable; we see it as an attempt to ridicule the former president,” the statement said.