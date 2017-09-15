Nigerian born comedian, Bright Okposo, popularly known by his stage name as “basket mouth” has emerged winner of the Pan African comic Award of the year at the seventh edition of the Savana Comics’ choice awards that took place on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Lyric theatre, Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Basket mouth was nominated alongside other talented comedians like Zimbabwean comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube, Ugandan comedian, Salvador, Angolian comic star Fernado and Mosepo from Lesoto. Other comedians from all over Africa were in attendance to honour their colleagues in the industry.
In a post shared by the award winning comedian on instagram, basket mouth thanked comic choice, organizers of the event for honouring him with the award.
Basket Mouth Wins Comedy Award In S’Africa
