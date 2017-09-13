UNICEF To Partner RSG On Child Nutrition

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has pledged to partner with the Rivers State Government to improve the nutritional requirements of children in the state.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Mr. Wilbroad Ngambi who said this during a two-day Advocacy/Sensitisation meeting in Port Harcourt said that UNICEF is forming a big nutrition movement across the South South Zone of the country.

Ngambi said that nursing mothers in the state need necessary information to breast-feed their children.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has rated Rivers State low on the nutritional requirements of children.

A four year survey conducted by the organisation shows that Rivers State scored 13.5 percent in 2011, 16.9 percent in 2013, 21.1 percent in 2014 and 22.5 in 2015.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget/Economic Planning, Mr. Felix Odungweru said that the Rivers State Government has been encouraging nursing mothers to breastfeed their children.

Odungweru, who is the Chairman, Food and Nutrition in Rivers State, particularly said that the government has provided crutches for nursing mothers at the State Secretariat with the view to encouraging the breast feeding of their children.

He said that the state is also partnering with UNICEF to disseminate information across to the people.

Also speaking, the Chairperson, Baby friendly Initiative Committee, University of Port Harcourt teaching Hospital (UPTH), Professor Alice Nte urged mothers in the state to ensure the exclusive breastfeeding of their children at least for the first six months of birth.

Nte said that after the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding, children can now be fed along with breast milk on local food.

She said that the situation will encourage health growth of children, thereby checking diseases.

The programme which was attended by medical experts from Government hospitals across the state also recommended penalties for mothers who violated the rule.

John Bibor&Lady Godknows Ogbulu