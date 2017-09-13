RSG Seals 40 Illegal Private Schools

The Rivers State Government says it has sealed 40 illegal private schools operating in the state for not complying with the government’s directives.

The 40 affected schools, last Monday, were among the 1,866 illegal private schools earlier banned by the state government with effect from September 1, 2017, and directed them not to re-open for the new academic session until they fully regularise their registration with the state Ministry of Education.

Speaking to journalists, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adonye Dagogo Hart, who led the state government’s enforcement team said the crackdown on the illegal schools followed their inability to get requisite approvals before the date of enforcement of the ban.

According to him, the 40 sealed schools were within Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, adding that the exercise will continue until all the affected schools are permanently closed.

The permanent secretary also used the medium to dismiss claims by the leaders of National Association of Private Schools that the state government has suspended the ban on the operation of illegal private schools.

He added that some schools were sealed for non-compliance with the resumption date for schools in the state as directed by the ministry.