Counsel Tasks RSG On Magistrate, Customary Courts’ Upgrade

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Mr. Prince Ogbuagwu has called on the Rivers State Government to upgrade the jurisdiction of Magistrate and Customary Courts in the State in order to reduce the glut of cases in the High Courts across the state.

Ogbuagwu, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday also noted that the creation of more Customary Courts and elevation of their jurisdiction would help to lessen the number of land matters in High Courts.

He attributed the delay in justice dispensation to the glut of cases in the High Courts.

On the maxim of equity, “justice delayed is justice denied”, Ogbuagwu stated that it was unfortunate that sometimes, what one went to court to stop would be allowed to happen because of unreasonable delays, saying, “delay defeats equity”.

The Port Harcourt-based lawyer urged government to monitor the judges and their dispensation of justice.

He remarked that if the administration of justice is monitored, justice would be faster and also the true reflection of the will of the society.

Ogbuagwu called on the state House of Assembly to make laws that would facilitate justice delivery in the state.

Bianca Oriaku, Choko Precious&Iruobene Umah