RSG Not Owing Council Workers – Commissioner

The Rivers State Local Government Service Commission says no council staff in Rivers State is being owed salaries.

Commissioner in-charge of training at the commission, Hon. Obiandu Owhochukwu said this in an interview with newsmen during a seminar on salary preparation and payroll accounts organised by the commission for some staff of local government councils in Port Harcourt.

Owhochukwu said that Rivers State is leading other states in the country on the payment of local government council workers’ salaries, stressing that most states in the country are owing several months of unpaid salaries to their workers.

He said that the seminar was to equip the participants with payroll preparatory skills.

Declaring the seminar open, he said that the commission will not relent in its effort to equip staff with the necessary tools to improve productivity in the various councils and urged them to take the seminar seriously.

Also speaking, the managing consultant, FrezimasManpower Development And Research Centre, Chief G.O. Thomas said that the seminar was to address cases of fraud in payroll system as well as acquaint participants with the techniques of salary preparation and payroll account management.

Thomas also blamed the several cases of inefficiency and ineffectiveness in the service on lack of knowledge, pointing out that in order to minimise cases of fraud, scheduled officers must understand and appreciate the task involved, work ethnics required and the need to safeguard public fund.

In her lecture titled: Techniques/Requirements for “Effective Payrolling In Salaries and Wages Administration,” Mrs Daima Nwigbo said that proper understanding of the techniques required for effective wages and salary administration is inevitable for proper compensation plan.