College Rewards Students, Passes Law On Exam Malpractice

Presentation of awards and prizes to graduating students who came tops in different subject areas was the main attraction of the 2017 graduation/prize giving ceremony of Heritage College held recently.

Students who excelled in various subjects in their promotional examinations were also rewarded with prizes by the college authority to encourage them to work harder.

Another highlight of the graduation/prize giving ceremony was a students’ parliament on evils of examination malpractices during which a law was passed prohibiting examination malpractices in any form by students.

In a brief remark titled “Educating for Technology Era, Exercise in mental Orthopaedics (Learning to learn), the chairman, Dr. Ewa Obono urged school authorities to encourage students to embrace technology, saying “we are living in an era where technology holds sway and the social institutions of education must respond to the need of the time by adjusting their curriculum and learning approach”.

He advised the students to be disciplined in all they do as well as remember their background before they take any action.

The UK-based psychologist urged the graduating students not to forget the sacrifices of their parents/guardians and to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

Goodwill messages were delivered by various stakeholders including the board of trustees of the college represented by the chairman, Mr. Nyong Ekong who charged both the graduating and other students to work harder, adding that the reward for hardwork is success.

Congratulating the grad-uands for maintaining the high standard the college was noted for, the chairman attributed it to the quality of the teachers.

In a welcome address, the principal, Engr. Effiong Essang highighted the infrastructural needs of the college to include interactive board and E-books, V-sat pylon, satellite communications and internet connectivity, latest versions of computer sets, Android or IOS wares/gadgets, insignia DLP Pico Portable projector & screen, encyclopedias and textbooks for library and cement, tiles, aluminium frames and glasses.

He appealed for support both in cash and kind to enable the institution procure the needed items even as he joined other stakeholders to bid the graduands farewell.

At the ceremony, UduakAbasi Robson emerged the best graduating student.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo