Banigo Lauds Wike For Payment Of Counterpart Funds

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs)Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for matching words with action in the prompt release of counterpart funds for the execution of developmental projects and programmes that positively impact the lives of the Rivers people.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo said that Wike’s release of N100million, second tranche counterpart fund for the Rivers State Government/European Union Niger Delta Support Programme (RSG/EU NDSP) for water and sanitation projects in Opobo/Nkoro and Akuku-Toru local government areas was highly commendable.

“His release of the N100million second tranche with the speed of light, and his willingness to extend the projects to other local government areas speaks volumes.

“This has shut the lips of the few critics who were of the view that development is purportedly concentrated on the state capital”, the deputy governor said.

Banigo, who reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to reduce the disease burden of the Rivers people and improve life expectancy, said the Wike-led administration will continue to partner with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to improve the living condition of the Rivers people.

The deputy governor stressed that the governor’s commitment to pay all counterpart funds for projects supported by the UN agencies, the European Union and other donor and development organisation was unparallel in the history of the state, and assured of the state government’s readiness to fulfil its electioneering campaign promises to Rivers people despite dwindling revenues and rising expectations.