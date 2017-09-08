Nigerians Disenchanted With APC Govt – Wike

The untold hardship facing majority of Nigerians today has made the citizens to regret voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, says Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Addressing huge crowd of youths under the aegis of Rivers Connect Group that organised a Walk tagged “Walk for Wike” last Wednesday, Wike said many people are disenchanted with the APC led federal government looking at the current economic indices.

Wike, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo noted that Rivers State is among those states that have cushioned the hardship through people oriented programmes.

“In Rivers State, we have purposeful leadership, our institutions are being strengthened, security has improved. Night life has improved, there is safety, there is commerce”, the governor stressed.

The governor emphasised that his administration is poised to make the state envy of fellow states assuring that, “We have men capable to make sure Rivers State is safe and secure and can attract more investments”.

So far he stated that projects executed are not centered in one sector, but cuts across all spheres to include the human and spiritual development of its citizens.

Wike lauded the youths and other supporters of good governance assuring that his administration would not fail them in instituting development and opportunities to enhance their overall welfare.

He expressed happiness that today, a lot of people are enlightened more than before and are ready to protect and fight for better governance as he added that, that is one way to sustain democracy.