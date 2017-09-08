Firm Tasks Sketch Management On Professionalism

The Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), Chief Segun Ojo has urged the management team of the revived Sketch Newspaper to maintain the highest standard of professionalism.

Ojo made the plea when the management team of the media organisation paid him a courtesy visit in Ibadan.

“Be truthful and objective in your editorial policy, don’t be frivolous and don’t behave like the social media.

“Social media exaggerate, publish news that is not correct. It is the publication of factual news that will attract readership to your paper,” he said.

The chairman also urged the team to give priority in coverage to the South-West region, which is their catchment area, but also to compete at the national level to make profit.

Ojo also appealed to the management to work assiduously to lift the newspaper back to glory days and not allow OICL regret signing the MoU with them.

According to him, the revived newspaper must key into the integration agenda of the zone, aimed at promoting unity, development of agriculture, culture and ICT.

Speaking on behalf of the team, the Publisher and Chief Executive Officer , Spark Communications and Publisher of Sketch Newspapers, Mr Bode Oyewole, said that the aim of the visit was to seek for support needed for their operations.

“We are here requesting that we are made the official media partner of OICL in all its activities and that all its subsidiaries put our publications in their priority list of patronage,” he said.

Oyewole, who promised to key into the integration agenda of governors in South West states, as espoused at the last meeting in Abeokuta, said the newspaper would work with DAWN Commission for the needed transformation.

Mr Adewale Raji, the OICL GMD/CEO called on the Sketch team to be part of the region’s agenda of promoting infrastructural growth, food security and ICT advancement.

According to him, these are paramount in the programme of the South West governors.

Mr Akin Orimolade, Editor of the paper, said that the editorial policy of Sketch places emphasis on investigative journalism and human angle stories.

The team later visited DAWN Commission where they met with the Acting Chairman, Oluseye Oyeleye, and sought support for their activities.

It will be recalled that Sketch, which was established in 1964 by the Western Regional Government, closed down in 2001 due to the inability of owner states to continue its funding.

The newspaper is now being revived under a private company.