FG Rejigs Management Of FAAN

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has approved the appointment and redeployment of some key management staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN).

A release from the Ministry of Transportation has stated that the fresh appointment as well as the redeployment of some key management staff of the authority was done in a bid to ensure productivity and effectiveness in the operations of the Federal Government.

Memo from the Ministry of transportation dated August 18, 2017 through the office of the Minister of State, aviation, Hadi Sirika and made available to Aviation correspondents, has approved appointment of Mr Anozie Norris as new Director of Human Resources and Administration for the authority.

He replaces the erstwhile Director of Human Resources, Hajia Salamatu Umar Eluma, who was redeployed to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) as Director of Human Resources.

Also, in another development, Mrs Victor Shin-Aba was appointed the new Airport Manager, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Mallam Kabir A.N. Mohammed was also appointed as the General Manager, Accounts of the authority, and 37 new posting were effected, while a total of 15 substantive General Managers, retained their positions.

The latest postings according to the memo, were effected to reposition the authority for optimal performance and as well continuously deliver on their core values of safety, security and comfort.

Corlins Walter