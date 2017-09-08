Ex-Council Boss Lauds Wike’s Dev Strides

The former Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council, Dr. Isaac Mietamuno Jaja has rated the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike high in infrastructural and human capital development.

Dr. Jaja, who made the assertion during a courtesy call by the Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Councilors/Supervisors Forum, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Chapter led by its Chairman, Hon. Asinyetogha Uranta in Port Harcourt, also urged opposition politicians in the state to forget the governorship of the state come 2019.

The former council boss said that Governor Wike’s commitment to infrastructural development has improved the living standard of Rivers people.

He also faulted critics of Governor Wike’s administration for saying that the state 2016 and 2017 budgets cannot be accessed, stressing that the budgets can be found online for anyone who cared to see them.

Dr. Jaja commended the forum for the visit and stressed the need for unity within their rank and file.

The former council boss described the forum as a body that is close to the grassroots and urged them to use the group to actualise the dreams of the Governor.

Dr. Isaac Jaja noted that as grassroots politicians, the councilors and supervisors are the closest grassroots political leaders in their various wards and units in the Local Government and urged them to see the forum as a group that will bridge the gap between the grassroots and other politicians at the top.

He explained that with the coming together of ex-councilors/supervisors in the Local Government, Opobo/Nkoro Council was bound to witness political development at the grassroots.

He pledged his support for the group and stressed that he would not relent but work hard to actualise the dream of Governor Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2019.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opobo/Nkoro chapter of the Forum, Hon. Asinyetogha Uranta said that the forum had taken stock of the numerous development projects of Governor Wike’s administration in Rivers State within the last two years and come to the conclusion that the governor had worked hard enough to earn a second term in office.