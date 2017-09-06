Hotelier Charges RSG On Tourism Dev

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Organic Hospitality and Logistics Services limited, Suru-lere, Lagos, managers of Opubo Hotels Limited, Opobo Town, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr. Francis Omirenyi, has called on the State Governor, Chief NyesomWike and the 23 Local Government Chairmen in the State, among other stakeholders to as a matter of urgent importance, see the development of tourism as a catalyst for generating revenues.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with i on the spate of development, among other demanding necessities in Opobo Town at the weekend maintained that tourism, when put into effective state, would create employment opportunity for the youths.

According to him, “… tourism no doubt will create employment opportunity but the youths need to be trained on vocational career to enable them be relevant in tourism business”.

Omirenyi said that tourism is a large business which could be considered as a fulcrum for genuine and positive development of any society and ought to be harnessed and sustained.

He said that Rivers State as the Treasure Base of the Nation is blessed with natural potential endownments such as the environment and cultural heritage which should be re-invigorated, sustained and put into effective use for results oriented.

He added that the state has made name in world history. Her ancient heroes were relevant in world history. These factors mentioned are more or less the ‘ode stone’ that can attract tourist business.

He further disclosed that the 23 local government areas of the state should capitalise on the advantage of encouraging tourism potentials, even those yet untapped advising that the cultural potentials, of the people of the state should be marketed nationally and globally in order to enhance attraction.

“The local government areas should capitalise on the advantage of encouraging and harnessing of tourism. The boat regatta competitions in some of the areas should be galvanized also to improve tourism development”, he said.

Mr. Omirenyi also stated that the state government and other relevant authorities should partner with professionals in the field of tourism to draw up plans that would in turn facilitate the business of tourism.

According to him, federal government should support all tourism environments in Nigeria with adequate promotion.

The hotelier whose firm is rated as a world-class hospitality and logistics business entity, to promote general hospitality support services, hospitality management stressed that Rivers State as a home of peace and hospitality should harness and sustain its tourism potentials especially those yet untapped such as silica, phosphate and aquatic lives at Bonny, Degema, Opobo/Nkoro, Ogu/Bolo and others.

He said that a peaceful political tendency will be favourable to any business just like the hospitality business, adding that the hotels will benefit from potential activities, such as, conventions, political rallies, meetings, accommodations, etc.

On transportation and communication, the seasoned hotelier stated that transportation is the major factors involving the business development and economic growth of any society stressing that other than water transportation, there should be road transportation to enhance accessibility.

Omirenyi also said that, it is very clear that the demand for hotel business is on the increase but added that hotel business can only be lucrative when it is operated in a professional manner.

Bethel Sam Toby