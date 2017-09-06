2019: Any Vacancy In Brick House?

When Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike came on board as the Governor of Rivers State, I personally had the notion that he was coming to govern like others that came before him. Others said that he was going to be a bad governor. But to my surprise, he has performed creditably in the following areas: construction of roads all over the state, bringing peace to Ogoni and other ethnic groups.

Others include the construction of bridges, renovation of abandoned government hospitals with modern facilities in place, schools, the provision of constant power, potable drinking water, rehabilitation of roads across the state, the regular payment of workers’ salaries, the empowerment programmes and others too numerous to mention.

His contribution to tertiary institutions in the state, especially the change of name of the Rivers State-owned University of Science and Technology to Rivers State University, with the conversion of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH) as its teaching hospital and others, are worth mentioning. Thanks a lot, Mr. Project.

Rivers people who are having the thought of contesting with Wike in 2019 should think twice because majority are in support of his government. The Wike-led government is a result-oriented one because he has kept his promises.

Rivers people shouldn’t worry about a government that has kept to its promises? Why can’t those that are agitating to contest, align with the Wike-led administration and help him chart better and lasting development of the state? They can take their contributions to the governor or to their local government chairmen, members of the House of Assembly representing them and Commissioners from their LGAs or publish them in the newspaper for Rivers people and the government to see.

Why do we condemn our governor, who has tried his best to make things relatively better for all of us at this time of economic recession in Nigeria? I appeal to all and sundry in the State to join forces with the governor and his team to bring more development to our dear state for posterity.

Let us vote Governor Wike in 2019 to enable him consolidate on his numerous development strides in Rivers State. I have gone round the state since his emergence as governor to see some projects which people are complaining about. Most of the contractors that are doing the jobs are our own brothers and sisters. Why not call a community meeting where they can be encouraged to give their best to the state.

We have to think of how much we can contribute to our state and not how much the state can contribute to us.

Rivers people, let us join hands to make our state great. All those who are looking forward to contesting with our governor in 2019 should forget about it, but rather come out and join him with good ideas and advice on how to lift our state higher.

The question now is: will there be vacancy in Brick House in 2019? The answer is, no. There will be no vacancy. Therefore, let all Rivers people as well as contractors do good jobs and stop creating bad reputation for our governor. I will also suggest that the governor should as well appoint committed and God-fearing Rivers indigenes as project monitors to monitor bad contractors, who execute bad jobs in the state. I enjoin the people to do whatever job given to them for better results.

Toby writes from Port Harcourt.

Bethel Toby