Military Foils Plot To Disrupt Sallah Celebrations

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said that the military thwarted plans by some “evil men” to disrupt the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations at the weekend.

Air Marshal Abubakar spoke while celebrating Sallah with troops attached to the Air Component Command of Operation Lafiya Dole at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Yola, Adamawa State.

He spoke as the Air Force launched a fresh raid on Garin Maloma area in Sambisa Forest on Eid-el-Kabir day.

The raid followed the sighting, by an Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (iSR) platform, of Boko Haram terrorists gathered under a tree in the area.

Abubakar said that the Air Force, in a joint operation with the Army, succeeded in destroying insurgents’ hideouts, thus, scuttling their plans to attack communities during the Eid-el-Kabir.

“Boko Haram insurgents planned to destabilise the Sallah celebration, but with help of the Almighty Allah and our collective efforts, we foiled their plans,” he said.

“Our objective is to protect life and property, safeguard the national territorial integrity and make our communities safe so that farmers can go back to their settlements and cultivate their farmlands.

“We will remain in the forest to protect our people.