Foundation Distributes 1,000 Helmets To Motorcycle Operators

The Chairman Esther Nweke Charity and Educational Foundation, Chief Emma Nweke, recently distributed about 1,000 safety helmets to motorcycle operators in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Nweke, while distributing the helmets, advised the Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria (MTUN) to pay adequate attention to their safety and that of other road users in the course of their operations.

He said they should see themselves as important people in the society, who deserved respect and should not be used to cause violence during the governorship election in the state on November 18.

He further charged the operators to conduct themselves peacefully and vote the best and credible governorship candidate.

“Resist any attempt from any quarters to use you as cannon fodders; use your voters’ cards wisely to vote the candidate of your choice for good governance and true leadership to be experienced in the state.

“Do not yield to any form of intimidation or molestation to vote any candidate who is not your choice because you are stakeholders in the state by virtue of living and doing business in Anambra State.

“These helmets are to assist you to protect your lives should there be any crash. Those who did not get today, will get theirs next time,’’ the chairman said.

In his response, Mr Sunday Asoanya, the union’s secretary, thanked Nweke for the gesture, and assured him of the union members’ predisposition to peace in the state.

A member, Osondu Emmanuel from Ebonyi State, prayed for God’s protection and love on the foundation at all times.

He gave an assurance that the helmets would be judiciously used for the intended purpose.