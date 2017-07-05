Green Card Scam: Court Remands Man

An American national, Marco Ramirez, who allegedly obtained 565,000 dollars under false presences from three Nigerians in an American Green Card scam, is to remain behind bars until July 10, an Ikeja High Court has ruled.

His remand in Kirikiri Maximum Prisons followed the absence of his defence counsel at the hearing of his bail application on Monday.

Our correspondent reports that on June 22, Justice Josephine Oyefeso had ordered the remand of Ramirez at Kirikiri Prisons following his ‘not guilty’ plea.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had slammed on Ramirez a 16-count charge bordering on obtaining 565,000 dollars under false presences from three Nigerians to get them American green card.

Oyefeso had adjourned the case until July 3 for the hearing of his bail application.

At the resumption of proceedings, Ramirez explained the reason for the absence of his lawyer, Mr Chukwudi Maduka.

“My Lord, my counsel’s flight from Abuja was cancelled this morning at 8.00 a.m., they are making alternative arrangements to come,” he said.

Justice Oyefeso, taking note of the absence of his lawyer, stood down the case until afternoon.

“The day is well spent, this is past 1.00 p.m., his counsel should be here by now, the case is stood down.

During the approximately three-hour waiting period for Ramirez’s lawyer, the EFCC had served him documents opposing his bail.

However, at 4.00 p.m. when the case was called for hearing, the defence team of the American had still not showed up in court.