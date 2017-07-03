Sekibo Heads To Appeal Court

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator George Sekibo says he will appeal last week’s tribunal judgement that voided his victory at the December 10, 2016 re-run legislative election in Rivers State.

Sekibo disclosed this, Friday, in a Radio programme in Abuja, two days after the judgement by the tribunal sitting in Abuja.

He said, he had already instructed his lawyer to begin the process of appeal of tribunal’s judgement that favoured the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Andrew Uchendu.

Sekibo in the programme expressed hope that the appeal would justify his victory saying that the tribunal judgement lacked merit.

He called on Rivers people, particularly members of his senatorial district to remain calm and be hopeful that the mandate given to him on the day of re-run election would be affirmed by Appeal Court.

Sekibo commended the people of Rivers State and his senatorial district, whom he said voted overwhelmely for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the senatorial district respectively.

“We have finished the first stage of election tribunal battle, we are moving to Appeal Court.

“We have instructed our lawyer to begin the process of appeal against the tribunal judgement.

“We are hopefull that the appeal will reverse the judgement of the tribunal in accordance with the mandate given to him and the PDP in the December 10, 2016 rerun polls.

The PDP chieftain assured that he remained the representative of the senatorial district to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents, the state and Nigeria in general.

Enoch Epelle