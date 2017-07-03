NCC Impounds N300m Pirated Imported Books

The Nigerian Copyright Commission says it has seized pirated imported books worth N300 million in a single operation carried out at Tedi Village in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The commission’s Director-General, Mr Afam Ezekube, told a media briefing in Lagos last Thursday that the seizure was made on June 22.

He said a Chinese national suspected to be a piracy kingpin and leader of a syndicate that specialised in trans-border book piracy was arrested in connection with the pirated books.

Ezekube said investigations had commenced to fish out other members of the syndicate, adding that they would soon be prosecuted in court.

“The success of the anti-piracy operation was as a result of the standing collaboration between the commission and the Nigerian Police; I sincerely thank the police for their immense support in fight against piracy.

“ I use this opportunity to sternly warn all pirates to desist from importing pirated books and other items as the commission is determined more than ever before to seize them and prosecute offenders.

“I urge the copyright owners and owners associations to deepen their support for the commission for anti-piracy fight.

“Their support is very crucial in intelligence gathering, investigations and prosecution of copyright offenders, “ he said.

In an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the media briefing, a Chinese national (name withheld), said he did not know that the books were pirated and that he was only a marketer in the company.

He also claimed ignorance of the country’s anti- piracy laws.