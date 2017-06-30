Tonto’s Father Returns Bride Price To Churchill

It is officially over between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, and her estranged husband, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill as Tonto’s family has refunded Churchill’s bride price on their daughter. The money was given to Churchill’s family’s representative, Bishop Dare in Port Harcourt on Monday June 26, 2017.

The actress’s earlier claims that she paid her bride price herself has been rubbished by the actress’s father who revealed that Olakunle Churchill fulfilled all traditional requirements before he got married to his daughter. He has, thus, refunded the bride price to Churchill’s family, a move which has officially and traditionally annulled their traditional marriage.

In a new video, it was gathered that Churchill had requested for the bride price he paid on Tonto. This made Churchill’s uncle, Bishop Dare to meet with Tonto Dike’s father, Chief Sunny Dike in Port Harcourt to collect the bride price.

Recall that Tonto and Churchill had hoped to have their white wedding after the arrival of their son, but this could not hold as their marriage collapsed just after the arrival of the child, King Andre. Tonto’s bride price was paid on Saturday August 29, 2015 and returned in less than two years.