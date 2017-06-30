THE STATES

Adamawa

A lawmaker representing Yola North Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sulaiman Alkali, last Saturday presented 12 cows, 80 bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti and gallons of cooking oil to party leaders in his constituency.

Presenting the items at a ceremony in Yola, Alkali, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, said the gesture was to enable the leaders to celebrate Sallah with the electorate in their various areas.

“It is always good to assist party leaders at a time they will be hosting the electorate in their respective communities,” he said.

While wishing members of his constituency a happy Eid, the lawmaker urged them to be security consciousness during the Sallah period.

Borno

The Eid-El-Fitr festivities were celebrated peacefully in most states of the North East, as security was tightened in Borno and Yobe State, two states worst hit by the activities of insurgents.

According to reports, vehicular movements were restricted in the two states for certain period, to avert any ugly incident, especially during the congregation prayers.

Borno Police Command had announced total ban on vehicular movement during the prayer time, resulting in the closure of most roads in the metropolis.

Security personnel were also deployed to all prayer grounds to screen worshippers thoroughly at the entrance.

Some worshippers interviewed commended the security agents for their efforts in ensuring absolute security at the prayer grounds.

FCT

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu has called on Muslim Ummah to sustain the virtues of endurance, discipline and love imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ekweremadu made the call in his Eid el-Fitr message to the Muslim Ummah on Saturday signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu.

He said: “I congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast.

“It is also my hope that the virtues imbibed in the holy month are sustained beyond the Ramadan and brought to bear in our personal lives and efforts at nation building.

“Fasting in itself is a lesson in endurance, discipline, holiness, and religious adherence.

Jigawa

The Jigawa State Government has donated 18 rams and five cows to the state command of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) for distribution to inmates in the state for Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The NPS spokesman in the state, Mr Adam Muhammad, confirmed this to newsmen in Dutse last Saturday.

Muhammad said the animals were distributed among the 11 prisons in the state.

He added that the government also donated two cows and four rams to officers and men of the command.

He commended the Jigawa Government for the kind gesture.

According to him, it would enable the inmates and officials to celebrate the Sallah happily.

Kano

The Kano State Government has urged residents of the state to maintain a good sanitation culture with or without close monitoring from authorities.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Makoda gave the charge shortly after inspecting the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Kano last Saturday.

The commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Sagir Wali, expressed dismay over non-compliance attitude from some motorists in the city.

“As Muslims, the people of the state are expected to develop the environment culture even without restriction.

Katsina

The Katsina State Government says it will immunise no fewer than two million children during the next round of Immunization Plus Days (IPDs).

The Assistant Health Educator, Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mr Abba Musa, made this known on Saturday in Katsina at a media focus group meeting.

Musa said that the exercise meant for children below five years, would be conducted between July 8 and July 11 across the state.

The health official said that the team of vaccinators would be going from house-to-house to administer the Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV) to the targeted children in all the 34 local government areas.

Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on journalists to display high sense of professionalism, patriotism and discipline in their calling and avoid hate speeches and reports that tend to divide the nation.

Bello made the call at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner with media executives and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), last Friday night in Lokoja.

According to the governor, some reports in the media of late tend to polarise the nation.

He urged that reports that tend to sabotage unity of the nation or divide the people and undermine the corporate existence of the country should be avoided to pave way for advancement and development of the country.

Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says efforts are being made to create additional centres for Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in 13 local government areas of the state.

The Administrative Secretary of the commission in Lagos State, Dr Mustapha Mudashiru, made this known in an interview with newsmen last Saturday in Lagos.

He said the commission had pushed for more centres, especially in 13 of the 20 council areas in the state to reduce crowd in existing centres.

He added that “we requested for additional centres, particularly for some peculiar local governments in Lagos State to further address some of the challenges facing CVR in a metropolitan city like Lagos.

Nasarawa

Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Nasarawa State Command, has taken over Sandaji Medical Centre, Lafia, to provide medical services at affordable rate to patients and improve on their health status.

The State Commandant of Corps, Mr Bala Joshua, made this known on Saturday when he took journalists and other management staff of the corps on assessment tour of the hospital in Lafia.

He said that the aim of the assessment of facilities in the hospital signified official take-over of the hospital by the management of the state command of the corps.

“We felt that we should officially notify the media and the public on the take-over of medical activities at Sandaji hospital by our command to provide health services to the people at affordable rate.

Niger

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Bishop Martin Uzoukwu, has emphasised the need for Nigerians to live as a family and desist from inflammatory statements that could jeopardise the nation’s unity.

He said this in an interview with newsmen in Minna last Saturday, noting that the recent development of hate speeches was unfortunate.

He said “God has reason for bringing us together; we should love one another, irrespective of our religious, ethnic and political differences.”

Uzuokwu said if concerted efforts were put in place in utilising the abundant mineral resources in the country, Nigeria would be a force to reckon with in the world.

Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau State deployed 2,900 officers and men to ensure hitch-free Eid-el fitr celebration.

The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Terna Tyopev, told newsmen in Jos last Saturday that police would mount absolute surveillance in areas considered to be flash points and other strategic positions during and after the celebration.

He said “we have also organised an operational order to maintain law and order during and after the Sallah celebrations.

“We have identified some flash points in the state, and our men will be stationed in those areas to ensure that people celebrate the sallah peacefully.

Sokoto

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, says it has dismissed a lecturer (names withheld), for altering students’ results.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, told newsmen in Sokoto last Saturday, but declined to mention the affected lecturer’s full details.

Zuru said “that management of the university took that drastic action to serve as deterrent to others.

“The action is to remind academic and non academic staffers of what might happen if they try such an act.

Yobe

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Gujba and Gulani and Yobe, have lauded Rep. Abdullahi Kukuwa, for the construction of 10 boreholes and classrooms to facilitate resettlement in the displaced communities.

The spokesman of IDPs, Alhaji Adamu Gulani, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Damaturu last Saturday.

He said that the boreholes constructed by Kukuwa, representing Damaturu/Gulani/Gujba/Tarmuwa federal constituency, had complemented those built by the state government in the affected communities.

Adamu said that the existing water facilities in the communities were destroyed by the insurgents thereby creating water scarcity in the areas.