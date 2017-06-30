Reasons Behind Marriage Breakages In Nollywood

Keeping the union of a man and a woman as partners in a relationship is not as easy as the word marriage, it takes the two parties involved to make a marriage work and when one disagrees, the bond is broken. Regular couples do face hitches and temptations that tend to drive their marriages to the rocks, how much more celebrities who are constantly on the spot light and are always busy travelling around the world, from location to location.

In Nollywood, Nigeria’s movie industry, it seems to be a norm for most celebrity marriages to crash, as they rush in and out of it like a fashion trend, most of them are not ready to handle the fame that comes their way, fame makes them look like kids in the spotlight, with fame most times comes the pressure to walk down the aisle.

For most of these celebrities, the problem is that sometimes money makes them view the idea of marriage from the business perspective, it goes to such length as to become a competition amongst peers to measure who hosts the most expensive and most talked about wedding in the country disregarding the preparation for the days after the wedding.

However, it is on record that some of the celebrities have tried to keep their marriages together, others have made efforts too, but could not keep up the marriage at some point in their lives, some have remarried some three times while others are still single.

Below are some of the Nollywood celebrities whose marriages crashed:

Funke Akindele/Alhaji Almaroof, Chiege Alisigwe/ Tony Ebbe, Ayo Adesanya/Goriola Hassan, Monalisa Chinda/Dejo Richards, Chuka Ike/Tony Ebieri, Solomon Akinfesi/Lilian, Kenneth Okonkwo/Ogechie Ezekiel and Uche Ogbod of Apo.

Others are:- Stephanie Okereke/Chikelu Uloanus Lola Alao? Regina Askia/Charles Orie, Fathai/Saheed Balogun, Shan George/Toni Nwosisi, Clarion Chukwura/Shina Peters, Stellas Damascus /Emeka Nzeribe, Uche Iwuji/Juwon Lawal, Doris Simeon/Daniel Ademonikan, Laide Bakere/Okunfulire.

As well as: Mbong/Jetta Amata, Fred Amata/Agatha, Foluke Daramola/Tunde Sobowale, Juliet Ibrahim, Bukky Wirght (remarried thrice) /Gboyega Eucharia Anunobi/Ekwu, Kae Henshaw/Rodrigue Nattal, Ann Njemanze/Segun Arinze, Jibola Dabo/Binta Mogaji, Robert Peters Jakie Apia, Ini Edo, Oge Okoye and the most recent, Tonto Dike/Churchill, Mercy Igbe/Lanre Gentry, Tiwa Savage/Tee Blizz, and a host of others.

Industry watchers have deduced some reasons behind the harvest of marriage breakages in the nation’s make believe industry as follows:- infidelity like in the case of Tonto Dike and Tiwa Savage Ease, measuring up just to keep up appearances and to meet public expectations, umbrid led ego, unnecessary social media flaunts and the alluring nature of fame.

Other reasons include getting married for all the wrong things or reasons, Domestic Violence it is called domestic abuse because it involves physical violence and this has become the hottest trending topic in celebrity marriages, the media and the rumours, choosing the wrong partner and pressure to get married for celebrities is always high and multi-dimensional which is not supposed to be so.