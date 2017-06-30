NTTF’s Vice-President Pledges To Revive Table Tennis

The South-East representative on the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) board, Ndubuisi Nwobu, has assured that the federation would ensure the revival of the game in the zone.

Nwobu, who is now the federation’s National Vice-President, said he would help to revive and strengthen the synergy between government and the private sector for this purpose.

“It is regrettable that table tennis which used to be a household game is no longer enjoying attention at even the state level because the grassroots foundation it thrived upon had been abandoned,’’ he said.

Nwobu said he would work with the ministry of sports in Anambra to ensure that table tennis returned to schools at all levels.

He also pledged to ensure that players and coaches got exposed to modern techniques.

“I must thank all those who supported me at the elections on June 13, where I won the South-East slot and also became the Vice-President.

“As the leader of table tennis administration team in the zone, my target is to grow the sport from the grassroots.

“Table tennis is one of the most loved games in this country. That is why at every point, on the streets, and at recreation centres and schools, you can see many people playing it for leisure.

“But we are going to harness these potentialities by providing the right leadership, organising competitions, exposing the coaches and players to better training and facilities and getting the best out of them.

“We will lay emphasis on the training of coaches and exposing the officials to modern techniques and also endeavour that we have certified umpires,” Nwobu said.

The NTTF vice-president appealed to sports-loving individuals to support in promoting the game in the country.

“Sports development can only be achieved through effective synergy between the government and the private sector.

“I am convinced that this synergy we are going to build will bring back the glory of tennis in the South-East.

“We are not going to leave it for government alone, but we shall work with them to set up a sustainable structure,” he said.

Nwobu said table tennis enthusiasts would soon begin to witness action at the state, regional, national and international levels, with athletes from the South-East zone taking the lead.